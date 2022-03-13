BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $13.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $17.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $3,049,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

