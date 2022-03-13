Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Down 61.7% in February

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the February 13th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BTT stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $24.56. 143,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,773. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, insider Peter Hayes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,619,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after buying an additional 49,568 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $20,239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 588,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 533,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 93,371 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

