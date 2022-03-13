BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.0% over the last three years.
Shares of MVF opened at $8.62 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
