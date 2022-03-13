BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.0% over the last three years.

Shares of MVF opened at $8.62 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 201.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,997 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 53,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

