Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,345 shares of company stock worth $104,938. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

BXMT opened at $31.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 90.18%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.