B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Up 110.0% in February

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on B&M European Value Retail to GBX 675 ($8.84) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $28.51 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $35.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.0744 dividend. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

