BMO Capital Markets Boosts BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target to C$25.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BSRTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. raised shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $20.30 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Analyst Recommendations for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

