BMO Capital Markets Boosts Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$9.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

OTCMKTS DALXF opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

