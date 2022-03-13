BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 11,737 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after buying an additional 30,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 52.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

AMSF has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $910.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.37. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

