BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of HLI opened at $95.28 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $122.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.