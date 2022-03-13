BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.12 Million Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,603,000 after purchasing an additional 109,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 56,836 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 73.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 208,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

CVGW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $82.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.71 million, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Profile (Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.