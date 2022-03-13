BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 194,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CWST opened at $90.70 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 113.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $132,362.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $452,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,891 shares of company stock worth $6,124,647. 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

