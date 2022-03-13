BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 215.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.16. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

About Crane (Get Rating)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.