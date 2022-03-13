BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €60.00 by UBS Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €62.30 ($67.72) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($70.98) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($63.04) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($85.87) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.60 ($74.57).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €49.03 ($53.29) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €60.74 and a 200 day moving average of €58.10. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($62.22) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($75.18).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.