Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.25.

BNE stock opened at C$10.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$348.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.56. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.21 and a 52 week high of C$11.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$225,942.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$290,833.19. Also, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total transaction of C$148,002.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,145.50.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

