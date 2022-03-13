Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,800.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $18.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $42.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $21.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $83.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $111.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3,060.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,720.81.

Booking stock opened at $2,017.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,378.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,368.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Booking has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 88.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,101,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

