Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $719.53.

Boston Beer stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.62. 152,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $425.66 and its 200-day moving average is $481.97. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $342.74 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

