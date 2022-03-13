Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 425,869 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after buying an additional 232,477 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,676,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,433,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,191,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $118.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $114.87 and a 52 week high of $142.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.57.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

