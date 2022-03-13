BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Bernard Looney Purchases 83 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Bernard Looney purchased 83 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($404.56).

LON:BP opened at GBX 360.40 ($4.72) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 380.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 349.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.15 ($5.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £70.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on BP from GBX 475 ($6.22) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BP from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 480 ($6.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BP from GBX 401 ($5.25) to GBX 465 ($6.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 445.56 ($5.84).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

