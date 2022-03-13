Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.10 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $112.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,412,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 111,818 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. 14.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

