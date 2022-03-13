Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 58.9% in February

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the February 13th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Braveheart Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,662. Braveheart Resources has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

