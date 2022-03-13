Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Raised to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNRL. Barclays raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,194,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,184 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

