BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $660.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $660.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $681.00 million. BrightView posted sales of $651.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BV. William Blair downgraded BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In related news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BrightView by 127.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BrightView by 210.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

BV stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.37. BrightView has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

