Brio Consultants LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,626,000 after buying an additional 376,992 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 112,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after buying an additional 81,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $4.98 on Friday, hitting $203.58. 130,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.38 and its 200 day moving average is $239.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.72 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

