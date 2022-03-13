Brio Consultants LLC Has $15.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 30,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.35. 1,099,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,908. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

