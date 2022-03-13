Brio Consultants LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,830,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.87 on Friday, hitting $324.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,228,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,664,719. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

