Brio Consultants LLC Sells 6,278 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Camden National Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after purchasing an additional 224,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,758,000.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.17. 2,620,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,938. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.12 and a one year high of $86.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

