British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,550 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,550 ($46.51) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close.

BATS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.58) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.24) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,068 ($40.20) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The company has a market capitalization of £70.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,149.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,815.32. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

