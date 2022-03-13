Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) will post sales of $33.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.30 million and the lowest is $31.40 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $29.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $147.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.60 million to $163.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $137.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

