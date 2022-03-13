Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) versus Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Head to Head Analysis

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) and Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Broadmark Realty Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 Broadmark Realty Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.47%. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.66%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Broadmark Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 54.43% 11.87% 6.14% Broadmark Realty Capital 68.43% 8.04% 7.71%

Risk & Volatility

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Broadmark Realty Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $219.87 million 6.54 $119.68 million $1.84 11.95 Broadmark Realty Capital $120.54 million 9.07 $82.49 million $0.62 13.27

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Broadmark Realty Capital. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadmark Realty Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 71.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadmark Realty Capital pays out 135.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Broadmark Realty Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

