Brokerages Anticipate ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATIP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

NYSE:ATIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,950. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,038,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $3,061,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

