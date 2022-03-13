Brokerages Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Announce $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.67. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.67.

KNSL traded down $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $209.82. 75,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.75. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after purchasing an additional 159,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 70,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

