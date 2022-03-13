Brokerages Expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) to post $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. GATX’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.24.

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $40,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $66,446.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,461. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 105.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 25.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 42,188 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.93. 198,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,070. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.87. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $120.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

