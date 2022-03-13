Brokerages Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.35). LivePerson posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivePerson.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lowered LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $76,369.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,752,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in LivePerson by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in LivePerson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $22.82. 750,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,968. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.30. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $68.82.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

