Brokerages Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. Luxfer reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LXFR. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 91,311 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Luxfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 204,599 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Luxfer by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 194,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 8.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Luxfer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 128,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,844. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $537.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

