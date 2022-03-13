Brokerages Expect Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Shares of SSD opened at $115.55 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $98.71 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock worth $579,220. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

