Brokerages Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price at $286.12

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.12.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.34. Biogen has a one year low of $194.94 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

