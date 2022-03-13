Brokerages Set Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Target Price at $33.40

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb bought 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,264,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 200,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 129,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,597,000 after purchasing an additional 309,673 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSII stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 204,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,317. The company has a market capitalization of $749.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.83. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

