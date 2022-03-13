Brokerages Set Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Target Price at $12.33

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ENRFF stock remained flat at $$6.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

