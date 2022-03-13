Brokerages Set Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target at $15.25

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUCD shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUCD. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

LUCD stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 115,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,941. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.81.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

