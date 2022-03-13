Brokerages Set Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) PT at $2,796.40

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,796.40.

PSMMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($42.82) to GBX 2,897 ($37.96) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.50) to GBX 2,650 ($34.72) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.77) price objective for the company.

Shares of PSMMY traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $56.75. 23,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,962. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $95.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $3.2842 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

