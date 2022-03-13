Brokerages Set RH (NYSE:RH) PT at $696.29

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $696.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in RH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in RH by 1.0% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RH by 25.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in RH by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RH traded down $15.66 on Thursday, reaching $325.08. 426,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,117. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 12 month low of $321.78 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

