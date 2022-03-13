Brokerages Set Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Target Price at C$3.23

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TKO shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE TKO traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,367. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.92 and a 12-month high of C$3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$760.71 million and a P/E ratio of 20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart David Mcdonald sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total value of C$46,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 638,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,693,283.75. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,558,804.80. Insiders have sold a total of 456,700 shares of company stock worth $1,213,733 in the last three months.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

