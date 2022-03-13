Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Target Price at C$19.33

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNW. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE:RNW traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.48. 382,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 35.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.52. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$22.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

