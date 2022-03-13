Brokerages Set Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) PT at $33.57

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VYGVF. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Voyager Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

OTCMKTS:VYGVF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.00. 377,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,527. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. Voyager Digital has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.