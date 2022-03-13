Brokers Set Expectations for FirstCash, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FirstCash in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $64.31 on Friday. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

