Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $589,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

