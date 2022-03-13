BTIG Research Cuts SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target to $16.00

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

SSSS stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. SuRo Capital has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $259.03 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.42%.

In related news, insider Allison Green acquired 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital (Get Rating)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

