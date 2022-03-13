Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Loop Capital

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bumble from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bumble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.41.

BMBL opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at $105,635,000. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at $57,019,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,824,000 after buying an additional 1,354,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,985,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,105,000 after buying an additional 1,166,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter valued at $44,742,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

