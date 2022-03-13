C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,553,000 after purchasing an additional 214,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.45.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

