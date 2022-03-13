Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,054.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,459.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,527.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,725.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.62. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,375.63 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. Cable One’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One will post 50.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

